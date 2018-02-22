Former Napoli target’s agent admits meeting AC Milan director
11 May at 18:20It is well-documented that Sassuolo winger Matteo Politano was close to joining Napoli towards the end of the January transfer window, but the two clubs failed to complete the necessary paperwork in time and so the deal was called off.
Indeed, the 24-year-old is now being linked with a potential move to AC Milan, who are keen to make significant changes to their playing squad over the course of the next few months. Here is what the player’s agent, Davide Lippi, had to say when interviewed by MilanNews.it:
“You saw me at Milan’s headquarters because I’m an agent and the transfer window is about to open. Lots of agents meet with many different clubs. We have not spoken specifically about individual players. It was a very simple meeting with Mirabelli. We talked about many different players, not just Politano. It’s normal that Matteo is a strong player and he is doing well…”
