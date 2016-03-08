Former Pescara coach: Verratti better than Modric
24 October at 14:30Lorenzo Insigne and Marco Verratti are old teammates that will face off tonight in the UEFA Champions League, with Carlo Ancelotti’s Napoli set to take on Paris Saint-Germain; one of Ancelotti’s old clubs. Zdenek Zeman, who coached both Insigne and Verratti, as well as Ciro Immobile, during their spell with Pescara in the early 2010’s.
Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Zeman spoke on the upcoming UCL clash and the quality of the players on show:
“Lorenzo and Marco already showed at a very young age that they had something more. and they must not stop because they still have the edge. Verratti is for two years the best player in France, and Lorenzo the best external attack of our league. Verratti for me is better than Modric, in his role is the best in the world. Verratti called him Marcolino, Insigne instead was Lorenzolo, as one of the seven dwarfs. They meant in the field with their eyes closed, their two and Ciruzzo Immobile. I tried to train them and teach them football, the rest did them with the availability and the sacrifice.
“Insigne? In the early years in Naples they ran him and defended him for the whole band: a mistake. He is an attacker; he must always remain near the door. In the feet for me has more than 20 goals. With me in Pescara scored 18 goals and made 14 assists. Ask Immobile how many goals he made him ... He was the best player in the league even if the Serie B is different from A. With Sarri did well, but with him you play a touch, always leaning, while in Insigne like to jump man, in that it is phenomenal. With Ancelotti has some more freedom, the important thing in any case is that you face the attacker and always look at the door.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments