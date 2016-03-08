Former Real Madrid man urging for patience with Lopetegui
08 October at 15:15José María Gutiérrez, better known to football fans as Guti, spoke to the media at his third UEFA training course about the current situation at Real Madrid, the new coach Julen Lopetegui as well as his own coaching career.
"You have to be patient with Lopetegui. He is a great coach who has shown his qualities in the Spanish national team and is going to show them at Real Madrid," the current Besiktas assistant said.
"My own coaching career? I am not in a hurry. I am happy with my situation, but in football, you never know. I am not going to say that I am going to stay, but my priority now is to be in Turkey." he added.
Regarding the current situation of Real Madrid, the former midfielder acknowledged that he does not follow it too much because on many occasions the matches of the Los Blancos coincide with Besiktas trips.
"My experience in Turkey is phenomenal. I work with a great coach [Senol Günes] with many years of experience. I am learning positive things," Guti concluded.
