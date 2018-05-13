Formerwas asked his thoughts about new Real Madrid signing Vinicius Junior who will be joining the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season.The Brazilian starlet will turn 18 in July and Real Madrid managed to seal his transfer for a fee in the region of € 45 million.​Petkovic, however, believes the Brazilian is yet not ready to wear the Real Madrid shirt.“He [Vinicius Junior] is an individualist player, he doesn’t think about the collective. He nutmeg his opponents but he has no objective. When he does that he loses the ball sometimes and that’s not good. He has to focus on diagonals and try to be more decisive.”​During his playing career he also played with Flamengo (the same squad of Vinicius) and Venezia.