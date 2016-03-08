Former Real Madrid president: '100 million for Ronaldo is a bargain'
14 July at 12:30Former Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about the Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus. The man who started the negotiation 9 years ago to buy the Portuguese from Manchester United believes that the 100 million paid by Juventus for CR7 is a real bargain for the Bianconeri.
"The sale of Ronaldo is an unforgivable mistake for which Florentino will pay dearly - Calderon declares in La Gazzetta dello Sport - it was a wretched operation." "With the farewell of Ronaldo - continues Calderon - the image of the club was damaged. Too much money? It does not exist, Cristiano is a living legend. Great work Agnelli. "
“100 million? For Cristiano it is also little! The deal is of Juventus, a great job by Agnelli. Who brings 50 goals like him? Think about how much spent for Neymar, Mbappé and Coutinho. Ronaldo is still superior. "
Serie A - "I imagine CR7 with other cups on the bulletin board and more than 50 goals, now Juventus can seriously aim to the Champions League. The Italians will be exalted and will be a perfect example for all.
Added value- "The value of the club will increase incredibly, the price paid will be canceled by advertising and sponsors. In a very short time the money spent will be abundantly compensated.
Ronaldo’s secret – “He wakes up to overcome himself, he is an exemplary professional who takes care of himself in a manic way. His character and qualities make him unbeatable. He lives for football.”
