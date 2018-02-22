Former Real Madrid star warns Juventus over potential signing of Morata
21 May at 22:43Juventus are reportedly interested in signing their former striker Alvaro Morata who has had a negative first spell at Chelsea this season.
The Spaniard can reportedly make return to Juventus on a two-year loan with option to buy. Allegri really likes the Spanish striker who would also be very happy to make return to Turin.
Talking to Spanish media, however, former Real Madrid striker Michel warned the bianconeri over the potential signing of Morata: “He’s not playing at Chelsea because Conte prefers Giroud, the managers knows the reasons for this choice. I don’t know why he left Real Madrid, I don’t know if he wanted to play in the Premier League but now he is in the same situation of last year. If you play for Real Madrid it’s always better to stay, I don’t know what he thinks about it.”
Morata was snubbed from Spain World Cup’s squad too: “It’s a tough decision, Morata is one of the best 50 players in the world but we need to accept this decision and support him.”
