Former referee backs Leonardo in AC Milan-Lazio debate
26 April at 20:30
This morning, La Gazzetta Dello Sport published an interview with the sporting director of AC Milan, Leonardo, who expressed his thoughts on the racist abuse which took place during the Rossoneri clash with Lazio on Wednesday evening.
"There were a 1000 reasons to suspend the game. With the new rules, it should’ve been stopped the first time the racist chants were heard. The referee should’ve stopped the game, gathered the players to the centre of the field and made an announcement on the speaker," the Brazilian stated.
While many agreed with the director on this, others have called out his words for being reactionary, as it isn't enough to justify a suspension of the game. However, now the former referee Mauro Bergonzi has backed Leonardo, speaking to RMC Sport.
"If the referee Mazzoleni heard the racist chants and the abuse, but still decided to not take any actions, then we need new measures," he stated.
