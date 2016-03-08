Former Roma and Inter target could leave Arsenal in January
05 October at 20:00According to what has been reported by the British press, Arsenal attacking midfielder Mesut Ozil is on the cusp of being sold by the club's management. The reports suggest that due to increasing frictions between the club and the player, that he is on the chopping block in the January market.
This may alert the likes of Roma and Inter Milan, who have both expressed an interest in the German in the past, although being put off by his wage demands, which are high given his 300,000 pound a week salary in North London.
