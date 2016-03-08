Former Roma and Juventus forward appears on-stage with far-right political candidate
04 May at 17:45Former Roma and Juventus forward, as well as World Cup winner with Italy in 2006, Luca Toni has made headlines in the past few days after a public appearance at a rally in support of far-right Italian politician and deputy prime-minister Matteo Salvini. Salvini is widely criticised for his views on immigration and homosexuality and therefore it comes as a shock to see a national hero like Toni in support of him.
The rally took place in Modena, with Toni having shown past indications of his support for Salvini - present at another rally already.
