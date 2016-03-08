Former Roma boss says yes to Sampdoria switch
14 June at 11:40According to what has been reported by Sky Sport this morning, former Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has said yes to Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero about taking over as the head coach of the Genoa-based club.
Current Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo is expected to join AC Milan to replace Gennaro Gattuso within the coming days and Sampdoria have wasted no time sourcing a quality replacement for Giampaolo.
Now, Di Francesco must free himself from his contract with Roma; which is technically still in existence. Roma may, however, ask for compensation or severance pay but this is currently unknown. Once Di Francesco is freed from Roma, he will be just a step away from Sampdoria; allowing Giampaolo to leave to join the Rossoneri.
