Former Roma boss says yes to Sampdoria switch

14 June at 11:40
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport this morning, former Roma head coach Eusebio Di Francesco has said yes to Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero about taking over as the head coach of the Genoa-based club.

Current Sampdoria head coach Marco Giampaolo is expected to join AC Milan to replace Gennaro Gattuso within the coming days and Sampdoria have wasted no time sourcing a quality replacement for Giampaolo.

Now, Di Francesco must free himself from his contract with Roma; which is technically still in existence. Roma may, however, ask for compensation or severance pay but this is currently unknown. Once Di Francesco is freed from Roma, he will be just a step away from Sampdoria; allowing Giampaolo to leave to join the Rossoneri.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
Roma
Sampdoria
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.