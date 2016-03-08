Former Roma boss Zeman tips Lazio to pip Roma to fourth

Former AS Roma and Lazio head coach Zdenek Zeman has spoken to Il Messaggero about several topics:



'Sarri or Conte? ​Sarri, but from Napoli. I don't think that in Turin, however, you give up your belief. It takes longer to adapt. He asks you to play with a touch and you have to learn the rest. How to move on the field...



'Why Roma face constant problems? ​Apart from game traumas, the main cause is the lack of preparation in the summer. After three days we play, maybe in America. A shot is immediately requested. It takes forty days to build the base, distributed between muscular and organic work. Now everything is mixed. And you pay for physical stress sooner or later.



'Roma or Lazio for fourth? ​Both can do it. Now, Inzaghi has more of a chance, having been in Rome for several years. The team is tested. Fonseca still has to choose the training and on whom to bet. But in his squad he certainly has more quality.'