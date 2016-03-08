In fact, according to the latest reports , former Roma man Leandro Paredes remains a target for the Rossoneri, which he has been more or less since his move to Zenit.

Milan are looking for a midfielder that can offer Biglia some much-needed rest, while also being able to alternate between playing on the right as well as the left side of the midfield. There have previously been talks of a move for Rabiot, who has a great relationship with Leonardo. However, the French midfielder's high salary demands could be an issue, given Milan's FFP situation.

Therefore, Paredes could be a better solution for Milan, especially economically.

As the January transfer market approaches, Milan's sporting director Leonardo is already at work to find potential targets, with the Rossoneri needing reinforcements both up front and in the centre of the park.