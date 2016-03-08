Former Roma man sent threats by Feyenoord fans
21 September at 14:20Former Roma defender Rick Karsdorp, who has been loaned out to Feyenoord, has been sent threats by the Dutch club.
The right-back, who has been open about his failure of time at the Stadio Olimpico, has revealed in an interview that he has been sent threats by Feyenoord fans on mail.
He told VTBL: : "The whistles can also be understood. If you lose I understand the disappointment of the fans and I understand that you point the finger at me. But the messages in the mail with I will not accept them.
"They would do much better to come to training and tell my face. These people must leave my family alone. I came back because I wanted it so much. I wanted to wear a Feyenoord shirt."
This season, the Dutch right-back has appeared in all four Eredivisie games for Feyenoord, also scoring one goal.
