Former Roma player takes shot at Spalletti over Champions League qualification

Zibi Boniek, former Roma midfielder and still a Giallorossi fan, spoke to TeleRadioStereo's microphones and took shots at Luciano Spalletti,. Boniek thanked the Inter coach for Roma’s Champions League qualification after yesterday's defeat of the Nerazzurri against Sassuolo:



"It's a nice day, I'd like to thank Spalletti, even though last year he took us to the Champions League on the last day, this year he did so in advance ... (laughs)"



Roma were needed a result against Juve today to secure a top four finish but Inter need the work for them by losing 2-1 to Sassuolo. They would still love to beat Juve, however, and finish above Lazio in the standings.



Boniek played for Roma from 1985-1988. He is currently the head of the Polish Football Association.

