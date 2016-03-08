Former Roma target 'unwanted' at Barcelona
28 September at 23:15Barcelona starlet Malcom, who could have joined Roma this past summer, is reportedly unwanted at the Nou Camp now.
The Brazilian was very close to joining Roma this past summer, after transfer merry-go-rounds had seen him get linked with moves to Everton and Inter Milan before that. Barcelona had hijacked the deal and Malcom had joined the Nou Camp based side.
RAC1 reveal that the summer signing is now apparently an unwanted player at the club for Ernesto Valverde, who does not know where to play and when to play him.
The report also states that Valverde never wanted to buy Malcom in the first place and he initially too thought that he was surplus to requirements, but the insistence of the Barcelona board saw the club sign the Brazilian for a fee of about 40 million euros.
While Malcom had played for Barcelona in the pre-season friendlies and even scored in his first two games against Tottenham and Roma, but he is yet to make a start for the club in the La Liga, having played only 25 minutes so far.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
