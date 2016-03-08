Former Sampdoria midfielder 'always dreamed of the Premier League'

Dennis Praet completed a move to Premier League side Leicester City on the English deadline day; leaving Serie A side Sampdoria in favour of the Foxes.



Speaking to the English press, Praet said this on his arrival:



"​I'm happy to be here, this last-minute call. I'm happy, I can't wait to get started. I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League, Leicester is growing and has immediately attracted my interest. It's a perfect step for me: it's an exciting project, I want to help the club do its best. I'm a modern midfielder, attacking perhaps, but last season I played even more defensively. I'm an all-round technician and good at passing."