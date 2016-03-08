Former Sampdoria midfielder 'always dreamed of the Premier League'

praet, ufficiale, leicester, 2019/20
10 August at 10:15
Dennis Praet completed a move to Premier League side Leicester City on the English deadline day; leaving Serie A side Sampdoria in favour of the Foxes.

Speaking to the English press, Praet said this on his arrival:

"​I'm happy to be here, this last-minute call. I'm happy, I can't wait to get started. I have always dreamed of playing in the Premier League, Leicester is growing and has immediately attracted my interest. It's a perfect step for me: it's an exciting project, I want to help the club do its best. I'm a modern midfielder, attacking perhaps, but last season I played even more defensively. I'm an all-round technician and good at passing."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Sampdoria

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.