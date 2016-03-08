Former Serie A star starts cannabis medication business
26 September at 13:20Two and a half years after retiring from football, Mark Bresciano's life is back to normal, not to say anonymous, in his country of birth Australia. No more lights turned on the midfielder who had impressed in Serie A with Empoli, Parma, Palermo and Lazio.
"Football is not a national sport here, and therefore the world seems even more distant. The average Australian does not even recognize me," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.
But "the statue" (the nickname given to Bresciano for his particular way of celebrating after goals, remaining still, motionless, for a few seconds with the lookup) did not stay with his hands folded and his second life is all to be told.
"I invest in real estate and Ideal with cannabis. Yes, that is right. I joined a company with a friend. We are working to produce marijuana-based medications within a year. This project gives me the incentive to get up every day. It makes me enjoy myself," the Australian added.
