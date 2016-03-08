Former Serie A player comments on Sarri-Emery similarities ahead of Arsenal-Chelsea

Former Serie A player Lorenzo Minotti spoke to the microphones of Sky Sports about the matchup between Arsenal and Chelsea and the similarities of the coaches of both teams.



"Both have common characteristics and have an offensive mentality. But they come to this game in the opposite way. Arsenal scored a total of 46 goals and have one of the best attacks in the Premier League, but they have conceded 32 goals, almost twice as much as Chelsea, which has an excellent defence," he said.



"They have a fantastic defensive phase. They have 10 clean sheets and the team is assimilating the defensive phase. But now the Blues have difficulty in finishing. In the last two months, this has been a problem, which is why they will use the market to sign a striker [Higuain]," Minotti added.

