Former Swansea and Udinese boss claims he turned down Napoli, Inter and Lazio

Francesco Guidolin has been managing football clubs since 1986 and has managed many strong Italian clubs, including Palermo, Udinese, Atalanta and Genoa; whilst managing both AS Monaco and Swansea city abroad.Speaking about his past, Guidolin said the following to tribalfootball:"In recent years, I had the chance to coach Napoli, but I said no to De Laurentiis. I also spoke with Inter and Lazio, but I decided to do not accept . I hope to return to the Premier League."