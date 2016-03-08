Former Swansea and Udinese boss claims he turned down Napoli, Inter and Lazio
10 April at 19:30Francesco Guidolin has been managing football clubs since 1986 and has managed many strong Italian clubs, including Palermo, Udinese, Atalanta and Genoa; whilst managing both AS Monaco and Swansea city abroad.
Speaking about his past, Guidolin said the following to tribalfootball:
"In recent years, I had the chance to coach Napoli, but I said no to De Laurentiis. I also spoke with Inter and Lazio, but I decided to do not accept . I hope to return to the Premier League."
