Former Swansea and Udinese boss claims he turned down Napoli, Inter and Lazio

10 April at 19:30
Francesco Guidolin has been managing football clubs since 1986 and has managed many strong Italian clubs, including Palermo, Udinese, Atalanta and Genoa; whilst managing both AS Monaco and Swansea city abroad.

Speaking about his past, Guidolin said the following to tribalfootball:

"In recent years, I had the chance to coach Napoli, but I said no to De Laurentiis. I also spoke with Inter and Lazio, but I decided to do not accept . I hope to return to the Premier League."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Lazio
Napoli
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.