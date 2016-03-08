Former Swansea boss in line for Real Madrid job

As per reports from British daily The Sun, Michael Laudrup is in the race to become the next Real Madrid manager.



The 53-year-old Laudrup is a former Real Madrid player and is known to be one of the most underrated midfielders ever to have played the game. The last time he managed a club from the top five leagues was back in 2014, when he was in charge of Swansea.



Currently a manager of Qatari club Al Rayyan, Laudrup has drawn links with a switch to Real Madrid, whose boss Zinedine Zidane resigned recently.



Laudrup isn't the favorite or anything, he is just in the running to take over at the Bernabeu, report The Sun.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)