Former team-mate reveals why Chelsea are leading Juve in race for Russia star
25 June at 12:35A former teammate of Russia and CSKA Moscow star Aleksandr Golovin has revealed that Premier League giants Chelsea are the favorite to sign him.
Golovin has emerged as one of the best players in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia itself and the host nation are set to take part in the knockout rounds of the competition. And Golovin has played a vital role in making that happen, having scored once and assisting twice in the 5-0 hammering of Saudi Arabia.
Roman Shirokov, who shared a dressing room with Golovin at CSKA Moscow, recently told Gazzetta dello Sport that Chelsea are the favorite to sign the playmaker.
He said: "I know there have been contacts between the player and Juventus, but we need to see what CSKA thinks. Golovin's contract is not expiring, and the CSKA president knows how to manage the market well, both in and out. With this World Cup the value of Golovin is growing, and a real auction could be on the cards for him. In this case I like the chances of the English teams, Chelsea, above all, are favorites. "
Juventus have drawn strong links with a move for Golovin.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments