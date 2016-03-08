Former teammate reveals bizarre Ronaldo body care and 'thousand questions about Milan'
30 April at 17:15Former Sporting striker Vitaly Kutuzov spoke to Gazzetta dello Sport about the past and his time playing alongside Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo in Portugal.
"Cristiano knew I came from AC Milan and he asked me a thousand questions: in those days, wearing the Rossoneri shirt was the absolute top. He asked me about Maldini, Costacurta, Inzaghi and Sheva," he said.
"He wanted to know how the champions of that team trained at Milanello and how they progressed physically.
"He had above average body care, I didn't see anyone like that ever. In the locker room, he took off his shirt and stood in front of the mirror for a long time. He analyzed every inch of his body: shoulders, abdomen, legs.
"He spent a lot of time in the gym, asking everyone how to grow stronger. But he didn't do it to go on the magazine cover, he wanted to become a better footballer. Women? They were out of our speeches, at that time we only talked about football," Kutuzov concluded.
Go to comments