Jonathan Cafu- Malcom's former teammate at Bordeaux, has revealed how the winger moved to Barcelona after being inches away from signing for Roma in this past summer transfer window.The giallorossi had agreed to fee to sign Malcom and had announced on their Twitter page that a fee had been agreed. But Barcelona had offered more money than Roma and the deal was swung in the direction of the Catalans.Cafu was recently talking to BleacherReport about how the transfer happened and how Barcelona stole Malcom from Roma's grasp. He said: "In the morning, he trained with me at the gym and told me that his transfer was very close, and after the training he invited me and my wife to his house for a farewell lunch."Back home, while I was quiet on the couch, my wife told me that he was being sold to Roma and so I ran to his house to greet him. I was happy for him, I told him, 'You'll play the Champions League and everyone knows you' and then we went to the airport where a private jet was waiting for him to leave."After we arrived there, we waited for his agent. A half an hour, an hour, but nothing- his agent didn't come. There was no trace . Then he called Malcom, who told me that Barça had entered the race."I thought he was joking, but it was all true. He was very excited, because Barcelona is of another level. The next day I took him back and waited until the last to be sure he was going up there. Barça is a dream for all Brazilians."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)