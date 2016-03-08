Former Tottenham coach Pochettino could find a new team in Germany soon
12 December at 19:15Former Tottenham Hotspur coach Mauricio Pochettino could soon find a team in Germany, with a report from Italian media outlet Calciomercato.com today suggesting that he will join Borussia Dortmund.
The report details how the Bundesliga club are liked by the 47-year-old Argentine coach, due to their strong fan base and impressive young talents. The coach has never played or worked in Germany in his career and so a move to the Bundesliga would provide him with a change of scenery.
Dortmund are currently 3rd in the Bundesliga after 14 games, five points behind league leaders Borussia Monchengladbach. Under the guidance of coach Lucien Favre, they have also secured qualification to the next round of the Champions League, finishing second in their group behind Barcelona but ahead of Italian side Inter.
Favre has come under fire multiple times this season for the club’s sluggish performances and disappointing results. Despite his record with Spurs this calendar year, Pochettino is still considered one of the top coaches in Europe.
Apollo Heyes
