Former Tottenham goalkeeper: 'God called me so I will now become a pastor'

AC Milan fans will remember Heurelho Gomes as the man who was Tottenham's goalkeeper when Spurs knocked the rossoneri out of the UEFA Champions League in the 2010-11 season. The Brazilian has, made a very strange statement about what he's doing now.



It will be unfair to call the Watford man's statement 'strange', largely because they are different and don't fall under a usual man's stream of thinking.



Gomes told the Watford Observer: "I am ready, I got the call of God to become a pastor, so maybe I will become that.



"There has been a change in me in recent years. This faith within me has grown more and more. It can be an opportunity for me to pass it on to other people who need it. The Lord begins to talk to you , "I want you to serve me this way." When he gets closer in time, he gets more and more into it. In the last two years he has been very strong in me, so it can happen. "



