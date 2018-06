Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro is reportedly set to seal a switch to Italian side Genoa this summer.The Brazilian plied his trade with Benevento last season after he joined on loan from Turkish side Antalyaspor. The midfielder appeared in 14 Serie A games last season, scoring once since his arrival.Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX report that Genoa are set to sign Sandro from Antalyaspor, with a deal now agreed.The former Tottenham man underwent a medical test at the club yesterday morning and the results were positive. The player has no problems in his knee.Genoa are paying a fee of 2.3 million euros to Antalyaspor for the 29-year-old midfielder and the player will sign a three-year deal this summer. Sandro will be the center-piece of the side on his arrival, along with Andrea Bertolacci, who too is expected to sign for Genoa. Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)