Former Tottenham star set to join Genoa
26 June at 15:45Former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Sandro is reportedly set to seal a switch to Italian side Genoa this summer.
The Brazilian plied his trade with Benevento last season after he joined on loan from Turkish side Antalyaspor. The midfielder appeared in 14 Serie A games last season, scoring once since his arrival.
Italian outlet Il Secolo XIX report that Genoa are set to sign Sandro from Antalyaspor, with a deal now agreed.
The former Tottenham man underwent a medical test at the club yesterday morning and the results were positive. The player has no problems in his knee.
Genoa are paying a fee of 2.3 million euros to Antalyaspor for the 29-year-old midfielder and the player will sign a three-year deal this summer. Sandro will be the center-piece of the side on his arrival, along with Andrea Bertolacci, who too is expected to sign for Genoa.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
