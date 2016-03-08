Former Utd man reveals thoughts the first time he saw Ronaldo
24 October at 18:20Quinton Fortune, former Manchester United and South Africa midfielder, spoke to the English newspaper The Guardian about Cristiano Ronaldo – the Juventus superstar who was truly ‘made’ in Manchester, under Sir Alex Ferguson at the Red Devils.
“The first time I saw him, he was terrifying me from every angle. Everyone hoped not to be pointed at him. I remember that in the locker rooms they were all amazed and said they saw something fantastic. Ferguson laughed after that game, as if to say: 'But what have we just seen?'. Sir Alex made him grow up, Ronaldo could not have found a better teacher. We knew that those two would dominate the world, it was a perfect couple.
“Ronaldo had great confidence in his means, arrived and after a few days entered the locker room repeating to be the best in the world in a not perfect English. Yes, it was a presumptuous one, but it was simply Ronaldo, if he could afford it. I remember his debut, the best debut I've ever seen. He was young but I already wanted to be the best in everything. If something did not succeed, he trained and after a few days he knew how to do it better than anyone else.”
