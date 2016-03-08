Former Utd man reveals thoughts the first time he saw Ronaldo

24 October at 18:20
Quinton Fortune, former Manchester United and South Africa midfielder, spoke to the English newspaper The Guardian about Cristiano Ronaldo – the Juventus superstar who was truly ‘made’ in Manchester, under Sir Alex Ferguson at the Red Devils.
 
“The first time I saw him, he was terrifying me from every angle. Everyone hoped not to be pointed at him. I remember that in the locker rooms they were all amazed and said they saw something fantastic. Ferguson laughed after that game, as if to say: 'But what have we just seen?'. Sir Alex made him grow up, Ronaldo could not have found a better teacher. We knew that those two would dominate the world, it was a perfect couple.
 
“Ronaldo had great confidence in his means, arrived and after a few days entered the locker room repeating to be the best in the world in a not perfect English. Yes, it was a presumptuous one, but it was simply Ronaldo, if he could afford it. I remember his debut, the best debut I've ever seen. He was young but I already wanted to be the best in everything. If something did not succeed, he trained and after a few days he knew how to do it better than anyone else.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.