Carboni: "I knew Ronaldo was going to leave but..."

Juventus , Barcelona and Manchester City are the UCL favorites according to Valencia's former star, Amedeo Carboni. Here is what he had to say on the matter: (via Tuttosport)



"Ronaldo? I knew he was going away from Real Madrid, everyone knew in Spain but I would have never expected the transfer to Juventus. It is a deal that could be very rewarding in the Champions League. Juventus are one of the favorites along with Barcelona and Manchester City. Ronaldo is a champion who knows how to win".