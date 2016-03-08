AS Roma forward's father reveals why his son didn't join Man Utd

Patrick Kluivert, the father of AS Roma summer signing Justin Kluivert says it was a big jump for his son to join Manchester United and thus he decided to join the Italian club from Ajax in the summer transfer window.



“However, he has to keep his feet on the ground. I think United would’ve been too big a jump. Roma are an important club, but he’ll face less pressure there. Roma aren’t obliged to win, they’re a club used to playing good football,” Patrick Kluivert said during an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport.



​Asked if Justin would dream of playing for Barcelona, just like his father, Patrick said: “For Justin, it’s the ideal place right now. After that, who doesn’t dream of Barcelona? Having said that, Italian football is catching up and Justin can take advantage of it.



“Roma play a technical brand of football, plus they’ve also done well in Europe. It’s a nice club, plus Justin is a guy who knows what he wants.”