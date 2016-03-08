Forward will not renew with PSG, contract to expire in June
11 December at 10:40Edinson Cavani has clear ideas about his future: according to France Football , the Uruguayan striker does not intend to renew with PSG.
This will allow Cavani to have his choice of his next destination, as he will be a free agent and will no doubt have many clubs chasing after his signature.
The clubs all-time leading goalscorer has only made 10 first team appearances for the Paris club this season, scoring two goals in the process.
Anthony Privetera
