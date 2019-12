Forward will not renew with PSG, contract to expire in June

Edinson Cavani has clear ideas about his future: according to France Football , the Uruguayan striker does not intend to renew with PSG.This will allow Cavani to have his choice of his next destination, as he will be a free agent and will no doubt have many clubs chasing after his signature.The clubs all-time leading goalscorer has only made 10 first team appearances for the Paris club this season, scoring two goals in the process.Anthony Privetera