Four clubs interested in signing AS Roma’s Florenzi
20 December at 11:50Four clubs are interested in signing Italian Serie A giants AS Roma’s veteran midfielder Alessandro Florenzi, as per Corriere dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Rome-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI since the arrival of manager Paulo Fonseca in the summer.
There have been reports of concrete interest in Florenzi from league rivals Fiorentina but as per the latest report, three more clubs—Sampdoria, Premier League giants Manchester United and Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton—are also interested in signing the Italy international in the mid-season transfer window.
However, it will be interesting to see whether the player would like to make a move to a new league, that too just six months before the UEFA Euro 2020.
Florenzi is a Roma’s academy product and has represented the club’s senior team in 275 matches in all competition where he has managed to score 28 goals along with providing 32 assists.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments