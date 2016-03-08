Four Galacticos wink at Real Madrid, including Mbappe and Neymar
21 May at 12:45Real Madrid have been winked at by four Galactico players and that four includes both Kylian Mbappe and Neymar.
The Los Blancos have been linked with moves for multiple world class players in the summer, with Eden Hazard, Christian Eriksen and Paul Pogba being players that the club could look to sign.
AS state that four players are intent on playing for Real, if not this summer then at some point in their careers.
One is Hazard, who, as per L'Equipe was to be announced as a Real Madrid player at the end of the season and after the Europa League final. He has hinted at how much he likes Real Madrid.
The second is Paul Pogba. The Frenchman is very likely to leave Manchester United at the end of the season and has been open about an admiration about playing for Real.
The other two are Kylian Mbappe and Neymar. Although, they may not join in the summer, they are players that are expected to play for the club in the future at some point.
Mbappe did talk about possibly having a change of air after PSG won the French Ligue. But PSG later released a statement that he will stay at the club. But the future possibilities still lie.
