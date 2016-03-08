Four goalkeepers and a left-back: Alex Sandro's injury reveals Juventus' mistakes

The decision to loan out Luca Pellegrini (who cost around €20m) to Cagliari absolutely makes sense, considering that the youngster needs continuity to improve, and he won't get this at Juventus. However, why wasn't he replaced?

From the very beginning, the full-back situation was worrying, and Cuadrado had to play at right-back for several games. Furthermore, Danilo and De Sciglio have both been injured, although their presence wouldn't really help the left flank anyway.

In this Juve team, there are four goalkeepers and just one left-back. Hopefully, Alex Sandro's injury isn't too serious, as it would be a huge blow to the Bianconeri. In January, they could decide to reinforce the position, take a look at our gallery to see the targets.

Alex Sandro's injury has highlighted the errors of Juventus. The injury is worrying news for the Bianconeri, simply because there are no real alternatives; he's the only left-back in the squad. Of course, the situation makes you wonder what was done in the summer, and where it went wrong.