Four possible destinations for Paulo Dybala

Paulo Dybala was once the rising star at Juventus not that long ago, but unfortunately, that is not the case anymore.



The Argentina international is a shadow of a player who he was 18 months ago and the reason is apparently the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.



Since the Portugal striker joined the Turin-based club, it seems that the whole team’s focus have shifted towards providing him services which in result unsettled the former Palermo striker.



With the new season starting in less than two months’ time, we’ve identified the list of possible destinations for the former Instituto attacker which can help him rediscover his lost form.



Inter Milan



Inter Milan is increasingly becoming Dybala’s possible destination. The Nerazzurri are interested in having a straight swap for unwanted striker Mauro Icardi with the Laguna Larga-born winger and he can definitely shine under the coaching methods of Antonio Conte.



Manchester United



Another option for Dybala can be a transfer to Manchester United. There have been reports in the past that the Turin-based club have already offered him to the Manchester-based club in order to sign midfielder Paul Pogba, but recently those rumours have nosed down a little. However, United offers Dybala a serious opportunity to revive his career as it is undoubtedly the biggest club in the world — both financially and with the amount of fan base — and he can become a bigger star by producing the goods at Old Trafford.



Paris Saint Germain



Paris Saint Germain (PSG) can become a serious possibility for Dybala. The French champions are reportedly interested in letting Neymar go — something which the club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has also hinted in an interview — and with his departure, there will be a spot to be filled. With the talented players like Kylian Mbappe, Edinson Cavani and Angel Di Maria at the club, Dybala can prove to be an excellent acquisition for the Ligue 1 champions.



Atletico Madrid



Atletico Madrid is another option for Dybala. Los Rojiblancos will be in the market — sooner than later — to find a player who can play wide as Antoine Griezmann has already announced that he will leave the club in the ongoing transfer window and Dybala can fit in that position perfectly.

