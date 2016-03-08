Four Premier League clubs ready to compete with Inter for signing of Kulusevski
07 December at 10:35Four English Premier League clubs are ready to compete Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan for the signing of young Atalanta’s midfielder Dejan Kulusevski, as per Daily Star cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 19-year-old is becoming one of the hottest young property in Italian football and has been attracting interest from the likes of Inter in the recent past.
There have been reports in the media that the Milan-based club are willing to offer as much as €25 million to acquire the services of the young midfielder in the summer of 2020.
But as per the latest report, Premier League clubs—Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United—are also interested in signing Kulusevski in the near future and are ready to compete with the Italian club.
The Sweden international is currently spending a season-long loan at Parma where he has been in excellent form after managing to score three goals along with providing five assists in just 16 matches in all competition.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments