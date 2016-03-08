Four reasons which convinced Barella to choose Inter over Roma

Nicolò Barella to Inter Milan is now becoming a case of ‘when’ not ‘if’ as he is all set to join the Nerazzurri in the coming days.



It was widely reported that Barella attracted interest from numerous clubs including Serie A giants AS Roma, but the 22-year-old reiterated his desire to only play for Inter next season.



The fee between both Inter and Barella’s current club Cagliari is all that’s remaining before the Italy international will make a permanent switch to San Siro.



Here the question arise why Barella is so adamant to join Inter ahead of any other club? And there four points to answer that.



Childhood dream: Playing for Inter was a childhood dream for the midfielder which is why he refused to entertain any other offer.



Inter’s persistence: The Milan-based club have shown great persistence in acquiring the services of the Cagliari-born which is also appreciated by the player.

Conte’s magic: Working with a world-class manager like Antonio Conte is another reason which convinced Barella to come and join Inter.



Champions League attraction: Barella wanted to take part in the Europe’s elite football competition—UEFA Champions League—and that’s something which Inter can offer and Roma cannot.