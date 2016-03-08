Four Serie A clubs have failed to pay salaries for February - the situation
29 March at 14:00Yesterday, Juventus announced that they have reached an agreement with their players for a significant pay cut, following the Coronavirus emergency. Meanwhile, the players of four Serie A clubs are still waiting to receive the salaries from February.
According to today's edition of La Repubblica (via Calciomercato.com), the players of Genoa, Napoli, Sampdoria and Turin are yet to collect the bank transfer for the last month of football played. A delay that has prompted the involved parties to contact the Italian Football Association.
As the newspaper continues, there are two possible explanations behind the delay: wanting to keep liquidity in a moment of uncertainty, or wanting to sit down and negotiate with the players over the salaries. Tomorrow, a general decision on salaries will be made by the involved parties.
It remains to be seen if the players will be paid for February, although the Coronavirus stop doesn't actually involve that month. Rather, the decisions that are made about the salaries now will entail March and onwards.
