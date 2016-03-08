Four Serie A clubs interested in signing Roma’s Florenzi in January
12 November at 14:35Four clubs from Italian Serie A are interested in signing AS Roma’s midfielder Alessandro Florenzi in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 28-year-old is having a hard time ever since the arrival of new manager Paulo Fonseca and has lost his place in the starting playing XI in the recent past.
Till now, Florenzi has only managed 571 minutes on the pitch in the ongoing season which became the reason of intensifying rumours regarding his immediate future with the Rome-based club.
As per the latest report, four Serie A clubs—Juventus, Inter Milan, Sampdoria and Cagliari—are interested in singing the Italy international in the mid-season transfer window.
Florenzi has been a Roma’s academy product and till now has represented the Giallorossi in 213 league matches over the course of more than eight seasons at the club, where he has managed to score 25 goals.
