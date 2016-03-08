Four Serie A clubs interested in signing Torino’s Bonifazi
03 January at 13:45Four clubs from the Italian Serie A are interested in signing Torino’s centre-back Kevin Bonifazi in the January transfer window, as per Gazzetta dello Sport cited by Calciomercato.com.
The 23-year-old is expected to leave the Turin-based club in the mid-season transfer window in order to get more first-team minutes under his belt.
As per the latest report, the likes of Fiorentina, SPAL, Atalanta and Parma are interested in signing the Italy U21 international in January.
