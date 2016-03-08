Four teams battling to sign Milan’s Piatek
15 January at 10:45Four teams are battling to sign Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s striker Krzysztof Piatek in the January transfer window, Calciomercato.com can confirm.
The Poland international has been linked with a move away from the Milan-based club in the mid-season transfer window after the arrival of veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimović after his contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) franchise Las Angeles (LA) Galaxy came to an end on December 31st.
As per the latest development, four clubs, out of which three are from England—Aston Villa, West Ham United and Tottenham Hotspur—alongside German Bundesliga outfit Bayer Leverkusen are interested in signing Piatek in the January transfer window.
The 24-year-old has been at Milan since January 2019 when he moved from league rivals Genoa for a reported transfer fee of €38 million.
Since then, Piatek has represented his current club in 39 matches in all competitions, managing to score 15 times along with providing a solitary assist.
