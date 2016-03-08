Four-way Serie A battle for PSG superstar skipper
21 September at 20:30Four Serie A sides are reportedly eyeing a move to sign Paris Saint-Germain defender and skipper Thiago Silva.
The Brazilian joined PSG from AC Milan in the summer of 2012 for a fee of 42 million euros and since then, he has become one of the club's most important players. He is now the club captain and an indispensable part of the side.
Le10Sport state that Thiago Silva would not look to renew his PSG contract and Juventus, AC Milan, Roma and Napoli would look to sign him whenever they get the opportunity to snap him up.
Silva's contract at PSG runs out in the summer of 2020 and the outlet has suggested that the defender could look to leave the French side next summer itself, with PSG looking to make maximum profit out of a possible sale.
They would not want to lose a player like him for free and feel that next summer would be the best time to sell him.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments