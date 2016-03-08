France coach hints at possible Pogba return to Juventus
10 October at 09:30France coach and former Juventus player and manager Didier Deschamps spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport and had some interesting words to say about Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba as well as the Bianconeri and their path to Champions League glory.
"All of Manchester United is in trouble. Pogba i always the same and is one of the best midfielders in the world," he told the Italian paper.
"Juventus fans dream of his return to Turin? Dreams are a part of life (laughs). Maybe the fans did not dream of Cristiano Ronaldo and then he arrived. Sometimes dreams come true but compared to a few years ago, this time Pogba would cost much more.
"Today's Juve is as strong as mine with which I won the Champions League in 1996. Allegri's Juve is as competitive as the one where I played. The difference is also made in details. This Juventus has the means to be among the favourites.
"Cristiano Ronaldo makes the Champions League victory almost obligatory. With him, Juventus have guaranteed a player who can be decisive in important moments. He is a great professional," Deschamps concluded.
