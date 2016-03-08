STATS - France and Peru’s only previous encounter was a friendly in April 1982. The South American side won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. The last South American team to beat France at the World Cup were Argentina in 1978. Since then, France are unbeaten in their last seven World Cup fixtures against CONMEBOL opposition (W3 D4), with three of the last four games ending goalless. France have kept a clean sheet in each of their last six World Cup games against South American sides. Brazil’s Careca is the last CONMEBOL player to score past France in the competition, back in the 1986 World Cup quarter-final.

Juventus star Blaise Matuidi is set to start today’s World Cup tie against Peru. The former Psg ace started the World Cup opener on the bench but today Didier Deschamps has preferred him over Corentin Tolisso. Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is also given a chance in the staring XI of Les Blues as he starts in place of Ousmane Dembélé.