Olivier Giroud has addressed a friendly barb at French legend Thierry Henry.

The former Arsenal and Barcelona star is Roberto Martinez’s assistant manager with Belgium, and is set to face his country in tomorrow’s World Cup semi-final in Saint Petersburg.

Henry has always maintained that he couldn’t have worked for Les Bleus anyway, because he was never contacted by the French FA.

Speaking before tomorrow’s clash, Giroud said that he “

Giroud if one of Henry’s successors in North London, but didn’t get near his 228 goals, managing 105 in five-and-a-half seasons.

Didier Deschamps also had something to say: a longtime team-mate of Henry’s with Les Bleus, the two won the World Cup in 1998 and the European Championships in 2000, beating Italy in the final.

“Yes, it is weird, because he is French and that he will be on the bench of the opposition. For him as well, it will feel weird.”

would be proud to show him that he picked the wrong side. It will be strange to have him against us on this game. It will be a special match for him.”