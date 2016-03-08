France star dismisses Real Madrid speculation: “I will 100% remain at PSG”
16 July at 19:15After France’s World Cup final win yesterday against Croatia, Kylian Mbappe, of Paris Saint-Germain, commented on the recent speculation which has linked him with a move to La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Speaking after the final, Mbappe said: “I will 100% remain at PSG, there is no doubt!”
Therefore, despite the rumours, Mbappe will be staying in Paris, at least according to the man himself. The 19-year-old set the World Cup alight and was rightfully awarded the tournament’s best young player award.
This comes after Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in favour of a €105 million move to Juventus, which many are dubbing as the ‘deal of the century’.
Now, Real Madrid must look for an alternative, after the club also ruled out a potential move for PSG’s Brazilian star Neymar. The options for Madrid now appear to be Eden Hazard and Harry Kane, with the club linked with moves for both recently.
