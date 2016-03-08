Kylian Mbappé could miss France’s opening World Cup match against Australia on Saturday night. The talented striker picked up an injury during today’s training session with Les Blues and his presence in the opening tie of the competition is in serious doubt.Mbappé was accidentally hit by his team-mate Adel Rami, a former AC Milan defender who is currently under contract with Marseille.Watch the video of Mbappé’s injury below and follow Calciomercato.com to know all the latest updates ahead of the World Cup.