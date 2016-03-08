France v Belgium 1-0 FT: Umtiti sends his team to the World Cup final
10 July at 21:55In what will be a crunch FIFA World Cup semi-final, Didier Deschamps France will lock horns with Roberto Martinez's high-flying Belgium. The winner of this semi-final will take on the winner of tomorrow's second semi-final involving England and Croatia.
Line ups:
France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Kanté, Pogba, Matuidi; Mbappé, Giroud, Griezmann
Subs: Mandanda, Areola, Kimpembe, Rami, Tolisso, Sidibé, Mendy, Lemar, Nzonzi, Thauvain, Dembélé, Fekir
Belgium: Courtois; Chadli, Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen; Witsel, Dembélé, Fellaini; Hazard, Lukaku, De Bruyne
Subs: Mignolet, Casteels, Vermaelen, Boyata, Carrasco, Mertens, T Hazard, Tielemans, Januzaj, Dendoncker, Batshuayi
