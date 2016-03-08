France took the lead early on through Umtiti, who pounced on a fantastic save by Sirigu. Shortly after, in the 29th minute, Griezmann converted a penalty caused by youngster Mandragora.

Fortunately for Italy, they got one back as Mario Balotelli's free-kick rebound was converted by the skipper Leonardo Bonucci. The Azzurri continued to push for an equaliser but a moment of brilliance from Dembele sealed the win for France, making it 3-1 with a stunning effort.

The Azzurri fell short away to France, losing 3-1 in the end.