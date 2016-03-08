Francesco Acerbi has his Lazio medical – the details
11 July at 12:15SS Lazio confirmed on twitter today that Sassuolo defender Francesco Acerbi is taking his medical with the club. The 30-year-old Italian defender is at the Paideia Clinic, after a deal has been agreed for €10 million plus another €2 million in bonuses.
Acerbi’s wage with Lazio will be €1.2 million per year for the next five years; and Lazio will be excited how the experienced Italian fits into the void left by Stefan de Vrij.
