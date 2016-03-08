Francesco Totti to be appointed as Roma's technical director alongside new ds Petrachi
28 May at 22:30Roma's revolution is well and truly underway, with the club beginning to take the steps needed to correct the course after an inconsistent spell under former sporting director Monchi and head coach Eusebio di Francesco, who was sacked earlier this year and replaced by experienced coach Claudio Ranieri on a temporary basis until the season ended at the weekend.
The latest news is that, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma icon Francesco Totti will be appointed as the new technical director at the club whilst Gianluca Petrachi takes over as sporting director.
